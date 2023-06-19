Dorothy Louise ‘Dottie Lou’ Boyle, 74

Dorothy Louise “Dottie Lou” (Barrett) Boyle, age 74, died peacefully, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Dottie was born in Quincy, to the late Elmer J. and Delia M. (DeCristofaro) Barrett. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1966.

She lived in North Weymouth for more than fifty years. She raised her three girls in their home on the ocean, enjoying amazing sunsets and many cookouts with family and friends over the years.

Dottie was employed as a school bus driver for the Quincy Public Schools for twenty-five years.

Dottie enjoyed many trips over the years to her second home in Naples, Florida. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, and playing golf with her late husband, Harry. Most of all, Dottie relished spending time with family and friends, and supporting the many activities and accomplishments of her daughters and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Henry P. “Harry” Boyle.

Devoted mother of Lisa M. DeThomaso and her fiancé Eric Lamothe of Weymouth, Amy L. DeThomaso of Braintree, Jill A. Berry and her husband Michael of Weymouth, and step mother of Paul Boyle and his wife Susan of Scotland.

Loving grandmother of Aaron, Zachary, Emma, and Delia.

Dear sister of Noreen R. Mastroianni and her late husband Louis, J. Christopher Barrett and his wife Beverly, Thomas S. Barrett, and the late Vincent E. Barrett, and her sister-in-law, Elinore Barrett.

She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Doreen C. Barrett, and nephew, Steven V. Barrett.

She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends ranging from childhood in Germantown, to co-workers at the bus yard and all of the places and years in between.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, June 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie’s memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 (www.glioblastomafoundation.org), or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (www.dana-farber.org).

