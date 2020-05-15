Dorothy M. Bricker, 91

Dorothy M. Bricker, age 91, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Quincy.

Dorothy was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester, and was a graduate of Dorchester High School, Class of 1946. She had lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

She was employed as a sales associate in the advertising industry for many years.

Dottie was an active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. She served as senior acolyte, lector, and Eucharistic minister. Dorothy dedicated her life to helping others in need and was well known for her kind heart and gentle spirit.

Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Helen J. (McMaster) Bricker. She was lovingly known as Auntie Dottie to Amanda M. (Collins) Pfistner and her husband Sean of Quincy, the late Danielle K. Collins, and their families.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. A memorial Mass and celebration of Dottie’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

