Dorothy M. Buckley, 88

Dorothy M. “Dot” Buckley, a longtime resident of Braintree, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024. She was 88.

She was born in New York, NY to Pauline (Testa) and John Aspesi and lived in the Bronx until she was about 7. The family then moved to Quincy where she grew up. She graduated from Quincy High School and went on to work as a clerk in the records department of Quincy Trust. Dot would continue to work on and off in banking at South Shore Bank and Multibank as she got married and raised her 3 children in Braintree. She also worked parttime at Zayre’s in Braintree for many years.

In her spare time, Dot liked to try her luck with her scratch tickets. She enjoyed trips to Nantasket Beach with the family. When she was home, she tended to her garden with help from her kids and grandchildren. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. When she could, she liked to express her love for her family with baking, cooking, and crocheting.

Dot was someone who was very genuine and open about her feelings and thoughts. She appreciated authenticity and openness with those she loved. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

Beloved wife of 60 years to the late John Buckley Jr. Devoted mother to Kathleen Buckley of Braintree, Michael Buckley of Braintree, and Steven Buckley and his wife Paula of Stoughton. Adoring “Nona” to Christopher and Jaymee Buckley of Stoughton. Dot is also survived by many nieces. Predeceased by her parents, Pauline (Testa) and John Aspesi.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, August 1st, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, August 2nd at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dot and John may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA, 02190. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.