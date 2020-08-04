Dorothy M. Fredey, 92

Dorothy M. (Green) Fredey, 92, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth and Dorchester, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on Monday, August 3, 2020 in North Haverhill, NH, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born in Boston on October 2, 1927 and was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Flynn) Green.

After raising her family of six children, Mrs. Fredey returned to the workforce and was employed by the City of Boston in the Assessing Department for 20 years. Mrs. Fredey enjoyed sewing and quilting, but her passion was singing. After retirement she joined other folks and sang her favorite songs for residents at nursing and retirement homes. Some of her songs can be viewed on YouTube.

She is survived by her children, Catherine Elliot and her husband Dan of Quincy, Ronald Fredey and his wife Kathy of Pembroke, Dorothy Long and her husband Bob of North Haverhill, NH, Doreen Callahan and her husband Tim of Weymouth, Patricia Fredey of Boynton Beach, FL, and Steven Fredey and his wife Tracy of Cohasset. She is survived by her sister Evelyn MacDonald of Weymouth. Mrs. Fredey is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren who adored her. They loved that she was the activities director at family parties and reunions. She will be greatly missed and remembered as the funny, loving, entertaining “Gramma” and “Gigi”. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy.

Dorothy will be interred privately in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be sent to Alzheimer’s Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Please visit keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.