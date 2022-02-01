Dorothy M. Kressler

Dorothy Marie Kressler (Cormack) passed away on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Dot, as her loved ones knew her, grew up in Quincy, Ma. In her younger years she worked in a soda shop where she met her loving husband of 63 years, Ted. Ted was Ret. Quincy Deputy Fire Chief.

Dot was the devoted mother of the late Janet Whitman and her late husband Dana Whitman of Raynham, the late Steven Kressler of Quincy, and Scott Kressler of Taunton. She was Grammie to Heather Nix and husband David Nix of Raynham, Mark Whitman and wife Jennie Whitman of Raynham, Lauren Kressler and husband Emiliano Ponce de Leon of Quito Ecuador, Nicole Kressler and husband Adrian Villacis of Quito Ecuador, Brittany Kressler of New York, and Katelyn Kressler of Taunton. She was great grandmother to Roberta Ponce De Leon, Avery and Brynn Nix, and Rowan Whitman. Sister of the late Arthur Cormack. Dot is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In later years, Dot worked as a teacher’s aide and loved working with children. Dot was a force to be reckoned with and was known for her compassion and independence. Dot and Ted enjoyed square dancing, traveling, cheering on the Red Sox, and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed dearly by all those she has touched throughout the years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 and or Leary Firefighter Foundation, 14 Murray St., Box 243, NY, NY 10007.

