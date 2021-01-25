Dorothy R. Peters, 84

Dorothy R. (Oliver) Peters of Quincy died peacefully Jan. 20 at the age of 84.

Devoted mother of Diane Condon and her husband Tom of Mansfield, David Peters and his wife Kathy of Madison, CT and Dominic Peters of Quincy. Cherished sister of William Oliver of Weymouth, Joyce Delgardo of Brookline and the late Gail Harris. Loving “Grammy” of Jacob. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Great friend of Hazel Pappas.

All services were private at family’s request.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, Hyde Park.