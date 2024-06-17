Dorothy T. Kochanowski, 81

Dorothy T. Kochanowski (Farrah), a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. She was 81.

She was born in Boston, to Muriel (Clifford) and David Farrah and raised in South Boston. She graduated from South Boston High School and later would go on to work as an account specialist at Federated Investments for many years. She met her husband, Edward Kochanowski, at The Polish Club on St. Patrick’s Day after he returned from serving in Vietnam. The two hit it off and were inseparable ever since. They went on to have two children, Timothy and Karyn and settled in Quincy to raise their family.

Dorothy adored her grandchildren and was her happiest with them or anytime she was surrounded by family and friends. Being a Southie girl, Dorothy loved spending time on her stoop and chatting with the neighbors that passed by. She may have been reserved but she certainly was personable. Despite her stubbornness, Dorothy was remarkably forgiving, always willing to extend a hand of reconciliation and grace. Her capacity for forgiveness was a testament to her deep faith. She was a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Quincy for many years.

Beloved wife of 50 years to Ed Kochanowski of Quincy. Devoted mother to Timothy March and his wife Gretchen of Weymouth, and Karyn Gilmartin and her husband Dan of Quincy. Adoring grandmother to Abby, Ryleigh, Emma, Bridget, and Vivian. Loving sister to the late Jeanne Seitz, the late Marilyn Thurston, and Jami (Jeanmarie) Dandrea and her husband Dale of OH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 19th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 20th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

