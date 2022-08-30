Dorothy V. Cusack, 89

Dorothy V. Cusack of Plymouth, formerly of Hingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. She was 89.

She was born in Seekonk to Mary (DeCosta) and Antone Faria. Dorothy attended East Providence High School and remained in the area until she met her beloved Robert. They started a family and soon after moved to the South Shore area. There they found their home in Hingham where they resided for many years. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Step One Early Intervention for 25 years and eventually retired in 2017.

In her spare time, Dorothy was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time by the ocean, especially Hingham Harbor, where she would often sit with a cup of coffee. She often took walks in the neighborhood and at Bare Cove Park. She also enjoyed card and board games and could often be found working on puzzles. Her baking was highly regarded, and she was always assigned the task of preparing dessert at all the family gatherings. Her caring, selfless nature was admired by many. She would go so far as to literally offer the shirt off her back. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 62 years to Robert T. Cusack, Sr. Devoted mother of Michael E. Cusack and his wife Cheryl of Rockland, Gary A. Cusack and his wife Donna of E. Bridgewater, Stacey A. Gainey and her husband Matthew of Plymouth and the late Robert T. Cusack, Jr. Loving sister to the late: Manuel Faria, Joseph Faria and Mary Cunha. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Friday, September 2, from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul’s Church, Hingham at 10 AM. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.