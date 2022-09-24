Douglas J. Connolly, 63

Douglas J. Connolly, age 63, of Weymouth, died suddenly, Monday, September 19, 2022, at home.

Douglas was born in Boston, to the late Barbara A. (Carroll) and Patrick L. Connolly, Boston Police Department, Retired. Raised in North Quincy, he was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1978. He earned his Associate’s degree in Business Management from Quincy College.

Doug lived in Weymouth for many years.

Doug was employed as a department manager for Stop & Shop in Hingham for many years, and was a member of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 328.

Devoted father of Daniel J. Connolly and his wife Mikaela, Andrew J. Connolly, and Ryan Kliphan, all of Weymouth.

Dear brother of Patrick L. Connolly, Jr. and his wife Maureen of Scituate, Brian J. Connolly of Weymouth, Gary F. Connolly of Quincy, Gerald V. Connolly, Quincy Police Department and his wife Ann Marie of Marshfield, Christopher J. Connolly of Marshfield, Noreen E. Keeley of Dorchester and her late husband Michael, and the late Janet M. Connolly.

Loving uncle of Joshua Kliphan of San Diego, Calif.

Former husband of Tamar A. “Tammy” (Kliphan) Connolly of Weymouth.

Doug is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth, on Tuesday, September 27, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Douglas’ memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.