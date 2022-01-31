Douglas S. ‘Duke’ Earl, 67

Douglas S. “Duke” Earl, age 67, of Weymouth, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Douglas was born in Boston, raised and educated in Braintree, and was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1973. He lived in Weymouth for twenty-four years, previously in Braintree and Quincy.

He was employed as a printer and had worked for Harte Hanks in East Bridgewater for sixteen years.

Duke enjoyed summer trips and vacations in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire with family and friends.

Most of all, Doug was devoted to his wife and family, and was especially proud of his children and granddaughters.

Beloved husband for thirty-eight years of Dina M. (DiCesare) Earl. Doug and Dina were high school sweethearts and had been together for fifty years.

Devoted father of Casey L. DiMitri and her husband Louis of Raynham, Mark J. Earl of Weymouth, and Lynn M. Earl of Easton.

Loving grandfather of Avia and Lila.

Cherished son of Henry B. Earl of Naples, Fla. and the late Jane (Crockan) Earl.

Dear brother of Linda Newell and her husband Kevin of Marshfield, Stephen Earl of Panama, and Gerald Earl and his wife Marleen of Hull.

Son-in-law of Joseph F. and Mildred L. (Mattson) DiCesare of Quincy.

Doug is also survived by several nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, February 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be conducted at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, on Saturday, February 5, at 11 a.m. Those attending should gather at the Greenleaf Street gate.

