Cottage Avenue Restrictions Start Wednesday – Changes Support Local Restaurants

In addition to this week’s construction flyer information, please be aware of the new following restriction to Cottage Avenue in support of the local restaurants that will begin tomorrow (Wednesday).

Beginning Wednesday, June 10, Cottage Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic each day at 2 p.m. in order to facilitate outdoor dining space along the street. Hours may be extended on weekends. All vehicles will be able to enter Cottage from Dennis Ryan Parkway for access to the parking garage 24 hours a day.

Additional changes are being made to existing parking regulations to facilitate smoother traffic flow on Cottage Avenue. These include:

• From 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. the first five parking spaces on the right side Cottage Avenue at Dennis Ryan will be converted to ‘mobile order pickup only’

• A loading zone will be installed roughly in front of 16C and the Shaking Crab that will be available for loading until 2 p.m. each day

• The 15-minute parking spaces on Cottage Avenue will be available until 2 p.m. each day. At 2 p.m. all vehicles parked on Cottage Avenue between the garage entrance and Hancock Street will be towed at the owner’ expense.

Outdoor dining establishments must close at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.