Dr. Anthony Lemos, 89

Dr. Anthony “Tony or Lee” Lemos, 89, of Key West, Fla., died July 24 at his home in Key West.

He was born on Aug. 31, 1930 at Arlington, Mass., to the late Anthony and Wilhelmina Marshall Lemos.

Dr. Lemos served in the United States Army and eight years in the reserves. He played in the military band. He was a professor of physics at Adelphi University at Garden City, NY. He also was a licensed boat captain.

Surviving is his wife Jonell W. Lemos of Key West, Fla.; daughters Leslie Lemos, Carol (Bob) Lemos; son Paul Lemos; step son Kenneth Hanson; granddaughter Bianca Lemos.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to his caretakers Julia, Atach, Nicky, Sarka, and Robin, Egles, and Heather of Compassionate Care Hospice.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home of Key West, Fla.