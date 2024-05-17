Dr. Arthur C. Granville III, 81

Dr. Arthur Cornelius Granville III of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. He was 81.

Arthur was born in Boston on December 22, 1942, and was the son of the late Arthur Cornelius Granville II and Nancy (Messina) Granville. Arthur was the beloved husband of Kim Hoa (Tram) Granville, with whom he shared 56 loving years. He was the devoted father of Bruno Granville and his spouse Katherine of Milton and Sarah (Granville) Harris and her spouse Sharon of New Hampshire. Arthur was the loving Nonno of Donna Kim Hoa Granville of Milton. He was the dear brother of Denis Granville, and his spouse, Karen Drake of Wellesley, and Marilyn (Granville) Shriever and her spouse, Eric Allen of Newton. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Arthur was raised in Wollaston, and graduated from North Quincy High School. Arthur enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 26, 1960 at the age of 17, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on July 24, 1964.

He continued his education at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he completed his undergraduate education and earned his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. In 1998, Arthur retired early from State Street Bank where he worked as a Quality Leader and Vice President. Later, he founded the award-winning language translation application MobiLearn.

Arthur was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and birdwatching. He had a knack for languages and spoke Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and French. He most enjoyed visiting extended family and touring the world with his beloved wife, Kim Hoa.

Arthur’s presence in our lives was a gift, and his absence will be deeply felt. He touched the lives of many, leaving behind a legacy of love and wisdom that will continue to guide us.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Arthur’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

