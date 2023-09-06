Dr. Elizabeth A. Bostrom, known affectionately by all as Betty, passed away on Aug. 22, 2023, in Quincy, Massachusetts. Family, friends, and educators gathered to honor and bid farewell to a beloved woman that made a difference in the lives of many.

Betty dedicated her life to the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. At 17, she joined the Sisters of St. Joseph, where she served faithfully for over 20 years. After earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Betty’s lifelong thirst for knowledge led her to UMass Amherst, where she earned her doctorate degree, a testament to her belief in and commitment to education.

Betty’s Quincy Public School experience was as impressive as it was extensive. She taught at Wollaston Elementary for over 15 years, shaping young minds with her wisdom and love for learning. Her leadership qualities shone when she served as Vice Principal at Central Middle School and Principal at Wollaston Elementary School until her retirement in 2004. Even in retirement, Betty continued to contribute to the field of education, lecturing at UMass Boston.

Betty’s life was not just about work and academics. She was a woman who loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. She loved to read, travel, and shop, discovering new worlds in the pages of books, exploring different places, and finding joy in the simple act of shopping. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Her love for children was evident in her chosen profession, and she found immense joy in teaching, in guiding young minds, and in nurturing their potential.

To paraphrase a southern preacher, Betty was a woman who walked in grace, lived in faith, and departed in victory. She was a woman who loved deeply, lived fully, and taught passionately. She was a woman who, in her life and work, embodied the words of Proverbs 31:26, “She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.”

Betty’s life was a testament to her faith, her love for education, and her dedication to her family. She was a woman of substance, a woman of wisdom, and a woman of faith. Her life was a beacon of light that illuminated the path for many, and her legacy will continue to shine brightly in the hearts and minds of those she touched.

Betty has now joined the heavenly choir, where we believe she continues to teach and inspire -her spirit free and unbound, her joy complete, her peace tranquil. Dr. Elizabeth A. Bostrom, our dear friend and colleague, will remain forever in our hearts.