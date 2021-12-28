Dr. Joseph A. DiMartinis, Jr., 88

Joseph A. DiMartinis, Jr., D.M.D., “Dr. D”, age 88, a longtime resident of Hingham, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

Joseph was born in Quincy, to the late Antonette M. (Marchetti) and Joseph A. DiMartinis, Sr. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Bates College, Class of 1955, and his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Class of 1962.

Joe lived in Windham, N.H. for the past fourteen months, previously in Hingham for fifty years.

He was proud to have served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Meade in Laurel, Md., where he attained the rank of captain.

He was the longtime owner and operator of Quincy Adams Dental Associates on Russell Park in Quincy. He established the practice in 1964 and operated it until his retirement in 2018 at the age of eighty-five.

Joe served for several years on the board of Hingham Youth Baseball as commissioner and coach. He adored his family, especially being “Papa” to his nine grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time vacationing with his family at Pleasant Lake in New London, N.H. and family vacations to Florida and California. He was a cigar and wine enthusiast and loyal fan of Boston sports. Joe was always kind, generous, compassionate, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband for fifty-seven years of the late Charlotte D. (Dorney) DiMartinis.

Loving father of Brian J. DiMartinis and his wife Robin of Windham, N.H., Steven H. DiMartinis and his wife Kim of Hampstead, N.C., Brett D. DiMartinis and his wife Tricia of Plymouth, Jill C. DiMartinis and her husband Joel Beaule of Lewiston, Maine, and the late Jay P. DiMartinis.

Devoted Papa of Peter, Jake, Jenna, Amanda, and Kristen DiMartinis, Billy and Anna Mahoney, and Joseph and Matthew DiMartinis.

Dear brother of Louis R. DiMartinis and his wife Aliisa of Quincy, and the late Ann E. Starck and her late husband Edward. Joe is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, December 31, at 10 a.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment, with military honors, to follow at High Street Cemetery, Hingham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.