“Drive Under The Flag” Event To Commemorate Flag Day

Quincy will continue its tradition of commemorating Flag Day this year in a unique fashion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our Flag Day celebration is truly one of my favorite days of the year,” Mayor Thomas Koch said. “Although we cannot hold our regular events this year, it does not mean we cannot still come together as a community like always and celebrate Old Glory – albeit a little different this year.

“In these times more than ever, it is an important reminder that despite all our challenges, we remain the greatest country on earth.”

A 50-foot by 30-foot American flag will be hoisted above Merrymount Parkway from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. Families who wish to support the nation’s longest-running continuous Flag Day celebration are invited to drive under the flag while it remains on display. Decorated vehicles are encouraged, but all cars, vans, small trucks and bikes are welcome.

“The show must go on,” Koch said. “I am disappointed that we can’t conduct our usual festivities, but we are going to make the most of it and carry on this great Quincy tradition. I encourage families to decorate your vehicle and have some great fun.”

Flag Day is the unofficial start of summer in Quincy and has traditionally included a parade, civic celebration and fireworks at Pageant Field. Richard Koch – the mayor’s father – began the tradition in 1952 as he handed out American flags to players in the Koch Club baseball and softball program. Those participants, in full uniform, marched out of Cavanaugh Stadium and made their way through Norfolk Downs while waving their flags before returning to the stadium and receiving a Hoodsie ice cream cup.

The event grew larger as the event went on and the parade through the city came to include community and civic organizations, bands, floats, military units and youths from sports leagues and boy and girl scouts.

The parade and fireworks display will take not place this year because of the pandemic. Merrymount Parkway will be closed for a brief period as two Quincy Fire Department ladder trucks move into place and prepare to hoist the American flag above the road. Patriotic music will play while the flag is on display and vehicles will be allowed to travel in both directions on Merrymount Parkway, but stopping will not be allowed.

Koch said he looks forward to the parade and fireworks resuming next year.

“We will celebrate this year, but we are already looking forward toward 2021 and for the 70th and making it the biggest and best of all time,” he said. “I appreciate all of those people that have participated and sponsored this event through all the years. It is one of Quincy’s finest traditions.

For additional information, please call 617-376-1251.