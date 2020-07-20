Driver Charged With Pedestrian’s Death

By SCOTT JACKSON

The driver charged fatally striking a pedestrian Saturday night on Quincy Avenue was held without bail after his arraignment Monday and is due back in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

David Bowering, age 78, of Suomi Road in Quincy, was arraigned on charges of vehicular homicide under the influence and fifth offense operating under the influence Monday morning in Quincy District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on Bowering’s behalf and Judge Mark Coven ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

Police said Bowering was driving a gray Kia Sportage when he struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicated the victim, identified as James Bouchie, age 72, of Quincy, had come down Falls Boulevard and was crossing Quincy Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle and thrown from his wheelchair, Sgt. Karyn Barkas said. Mr. Bouchie was taken South Shore Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bowering was arrested at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.