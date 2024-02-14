Driver Extricated From Vehicle Following Quincy Center Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 62-year-old Quincy resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being entrapped in their SUV during a single-vehicle crash in Quincy Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of 1250 Hancock St., police said in a statement. The SUV, driven by the 62-year-old Quincy resident, had been traveling southbound on Hancock Street when it traveled over the curb and struck a traffic light pole near the Hancock Adams Common.

The driver of the vehicle was entrapped in the car as a result of the crash, police said, and had to be extricated by Quincy firefighters. The driver was then transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No further update was available on the driver’s condition.

No pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Quincy Police Department’s traffic unit and no citation had been issued as of late Tuesday.