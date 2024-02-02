Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Crash Pleads Guilty

By SCOTT JACKSON

The driver charged in connection with the fatal pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a Quincy resident and beloved Red Sox employee will serve four years of probation and lose her license for 15 years following a guilty plea.

Nikita Clark, age 34, changed her plea to guilty on the charge of motor vehicle by negligent operation in Quincy District Court on Feb. 1.

Following the guilty plea, prosecutors asked Judge Paula Clifford to impose a five-year probation period including stay-away no-contact provisions, the loss of license for 15 years, and a condition prohibiting driving during the probation period, a spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Clark’s lawyers requested a three-year probation dating from the date of the offense, which would have been two years going forward.

Clifford imposed a sentence of four years of probation, starting Feb. 1 and ending on Feb. 1, 2028. The motor vehicle homicide charge triggers the Registry of Motor Vehicles to impose a 15-year loss of license.

Prosecutors had said Clark was distracted while plugging in her phone when she struck Donald “Donny” Bowes, age 58, around 4 a.m. on March 11, 2022 on Newport Avenue in North Quincy. Bowes, who had been heading to one of his jobs that morning, was taken to Boston Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

A graduate of North Quincy High School, Bowes was a long-time security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox, working at Fenway Park’s Gate A. In a statement following his death, the team said Bowes “was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department” adding that his “endless energy and infectious attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience.”

Bowes’s survivors include his wife, Christine, and four children.