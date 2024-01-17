Drivers May Face Slippery Streets As Cold Snap Sets In

With a cold snap hitting the region right after a snowstorm, drivers may face hazards on the road in the coming days. To ensure that drivers can safely get where they need to go, AAA offers the following tips:

Beware of black ice: Black ice is often difficult to see, and bridges and overpasses are especially prone to black ice formation. To be as safe as possible, make sure your windshield is fully defrosted before you head out to have maximum visibility. Slow down and leave more space between you and the car in front of you so you have more time to react to sudden emergencies.

Black ice is often difficult to see, and bridges and overpasses are especially prone to black ice formation. To be as safe as possible, make sure your windshield is fully defrosted before you head out to have maximum visibility. Slow down and leave more space between you and the car in front of you so you have more time to react to sudden emergencies. Check your tires: For every ten degrees the outside air temperature drops, tires lose about one PSI of pressure. Many drivers have at least one underinflated tire, and near zero temperatures can turn a somewhat underinflated tire into a dangerously underinflated tire, making a blowout much more likely – an especially grave situation at highway speeds. Check your tire pressure when the temperature drops; proper tire pressure information can be found on a sticker inside a vehicle’s driver side door jamb.

For every ten degrees the outside air temperature drops, tires lose about one PSI of pressure. Many drivers have at least one underinflated tire, and near zero temperatures can turn a somewhat underinflated tire into a dangerously underinflated tire, making a blowout much more likely – an especially grave situation at highway speeds. Check your tire pressure when the temperature drops; proper tire pressure information can be found on a sticker inside a vehicle’s driver side door jamb. Your car doesn’t need to be warmed up for the engine’s sake: With modern engines, by the time you put on your seatbelt, tune the radio to your preferred music/podcast, and make sure you’re comfortable in your seat, the car should be ready to go. It’s still best to go easy on the gas until you feel heat coming from the vents.

With modern engines, by the time you put on your seatbelt, tune the radio to your preferred music/podcast, and make sure you’re comfortable in your seat, the car should be ready to go. It’s still best to go easy on the gas until you feel heat coming from the vents. Be battery aware: Battery troubles are common in cold weather, when the power can drain significantly. Batteries can lose 30 percent of their power when temperatures hit the freezing point and 60 percent of their power with temperatures at zero. If your battery is more than 5 years old, it may need to be replaced, rather than just jump-started; the same may be true for newer batteries as well, if they are sufficiently deteriorated.

Battery troubles are common in cold weather, when the power can drain significantly. Batteries can lose 30 percent of their power when temperatures hit the freezing point and 60 percent of their power with temperatures at zero. If your battery is more than 5 years old, it may need to be replaced, rather than just jump-started; the same may be true for newer batteries as well, if they are sufficiently deteriorated. Don’t lock yourself in: Our dispatch team reports that a surprising number of people lock their keys in their car when they go to warm their car up – particularly in shopping center parking lots.