Duc Duong, 85

Duc Duong, of Quincy, died peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Boston Medical Center. He was 85.

Born in Vietnam on November 12, 1935, he was a cherished son of the late Nhon Thanh Duong and Nhu Thi Nguyen. Duc was the beloved husband of the late Nga Thi Nguyen, who died in 2014. He was the devoted father of Phuong Duong, Thao Duong (Nam Dang), and Quyen Duong (Cuong Vu), all of Quincy. Duc was the loving grandfather of Celeste and Dominique Dang, and Kaitlyn Vu, all of Quincy. He was the dear brother of Phuong Duong and Mai Ton, both of Vietnam, Binh Ton of Germany, and Trang Ton of France. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:30 to 8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.