Duey DiCesare, 97

Duey DiCesare, age 97, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the comfort of his loving family in Yorktown, VA, where he resided for the past year.

Duey was born in Anversa degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Cesidio and Lisetta (DelVecchio) DiCesare. He immigrated to the United States in 1936 at the age of ten, settling in Quincy. He was raised and educated in Quincy and lived there for most of his life.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II as an Aviation Metalsmith, Third Class and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and American Area Medal.

Duey was employed at Boston Gear Works as a Quality Control Inspector for forty years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of the Braintree Knights of Columbus Council #1462, the South Shore YMCA, and Boston Gear Works Retiree Activity Club.

He enjoyed golfing, square dancing, and traveling with his family. He faithfully attended Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Quincy, Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, VA, and All Generations Church in Newport News, VA.

Most of all, Duey was devoted to his family and was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted father of Linda A. Poe and her husband Lyle of Columbia, MD, Kenneth J. DiCesare and his wife Lisa of Keene, NH, Stephen F. DiCesare of Oklahoma City, OK, Cynthia M. Webb and her husband Brandon of Rockwall, TX, William A. DiCesare and his wife Diann of Yorktown, VA, and Robert J. DiCesare and his wife Rhonda of Swansea.

Loving grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of twelve and one on the way.

Dear brother of Joseph DiCesare and his wife Millie of Quincy, and the late Linda Pizzuti, Nicolina Steinberg, Costantino DiCesare, Flavio DiCesare, and Ronald DiCesare. Duey is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Friday, July 7, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m., with military honors to follow.

For those who wish, donations in Duey’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

