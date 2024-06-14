E. Mark Pierce, 50

E. Mark “Marky” Pierce, 50, of Holbrook formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on the evening of June 11, 2024 at AccentCare Hospice, Milton, following a short illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of Patricia “Lynn” (Bassett) Pierce.

Marky will be remembered by those he loved for his enduring compassion, love and acceptance; always willing to do whatever he could to help someone in need. He enjoyed WWE, going to concerts, spending time at the park with his grand babies who called him Papa, and family vacations to Disney World. He especially loved the times spent with Lynn in their special place, Bermuda, where they both will be laid to rest someday.

For many years Marky worked as a stockroom manager for Walmart.

Son of the late Mark E. Pierce. Step-father of Breanna Fitzgerald & her partner Caleb Mahoney and Thomas Fitzgerald. Grandfather of Olivia Mahoney, Scarlett Mahoney, Calvin Mahoney, Madison Fitzgerald and the late Gideon Mahoney and Dean Fitzgerald. Also survived by extended family and dear friends, as well as his support dog, Stu Bonez.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Interment will be private. The family suggests dressing in your favorite Hawaiian shirt or Superhero/Star Wars costume to celebrate Mark’s life.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.