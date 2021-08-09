A funeral service for E. Ruth Warner of Quincy was held Aug. 6 in Dolan Funeral Home, East Milton Square.

Ms. Warner died Aug. 2.

Beloved mother of Dale R. Bennett and his wife Natalie of CA, Douglas R. Bennett and his wife Diane of FL and Renee R. Czajkowski and her husband Janusz of Quincy.

She was the daughter of the late Myles and Carrie Perry, and sister of Everett H. Perry and his wife, Carol, of NC and the late Irene A. Barefoot and Donald H. Perry.

Her greatest joys were her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Ms. Warner worked hard in various positions throughout her life to provide for her children. She had a strong faith that led her through many experiences.

Interment at Union Cemetery, Holbrook.

Memorial donations may be made to the Navy Seal Foundation, 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459, navysealfoundation.org.