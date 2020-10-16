Early Voting Begins Saturday In Massachusetts

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy residents will have a chance to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election during a two-week in-person early voting that begins this weekend.

Residents who requested mail-in ballots should also be receiving them this week.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo discussed those options for voters during the City Council’s meeting on Oct. 5. The councillors had requested an update on election access at a prior meeting in September.

The city will use two locations for in-person early voting this month; the same locations were used ahead of the Sept. 1 state primary.

Over the next two weekends – Oct. 17 and 18 and Oct. 24 and 25 – early voting will take place at North Quincy High School at 316 Hancock St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Voters are asked to use the Hunt Street entrance to access the school’s gym, where voting will take place.

On weekdays – Oct. 19 to 23 and Oct. 26 to 30 – early voting will be held inside the City Council chamber on the second floor of the McIntyre Government Center (Old City Hall) at 1305 Hancock St. The polling place will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. those days.

Crispo told councillors on Oct. 5 that her office was preparing to mail ballots to residents who had requested one by the end of that week. Some 20,000 residents have requested mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots can be requested online at the secretary of state’s website, sec.state.ma.us. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28, but the secretary of state’s office recommends residents apply before Oct. 20.

For residents who are not yet registered to vote, the deadline to do is Oct. 24.

Quincy residents have four options to return ballots they receive by mail, Crispo said. Residents can hand deliver the ballots to the early voting locations while they are open; hand deliver them to the election office on the second floor of the City Hall annex building during business hours, including until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3; drop them off in a kiosk located outside City Hall until 8 p.m. on Election Day; or mail them through the postal service.

Crispo said the city would be adding five-minute parking spaces in front of City Hall for residents who wish to drop off their ballots there. Residents will be able to call the election office when they park to have an employee meet them curbside and pick up the ballot that way if they prefer; the number for the office will be posted on the signs.

“If they wish, we can come out and get the ballot,” Crispo said.

Ballots cast by mail need to be postmarked on or before the day of the election in order to be counted. Unlike the Sept. 1 primary, ballots received after Election Day will still be counted, provided they were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received at City Hall prior to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Crispo said her office will release unofficial election results after polls close on Election Day. Final results will be available once all ballots are counted.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci, who had authored the resolution on election access two weeks prior, thanked Crispo for the steps her department is taking. Palmucci welcomed the addition of new parking spaces outside City Hall and the ability to have an election department worker pickup ballots curbside there.

“I think that’s another great innovation that we didn’t previously have to make voting that much easier for folks and that much safer for folks,” Palmucci said.

“Thank you, Madam Clerk, thank you and your team. I have no doubt that we will have another successful election under your leadership.”

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris, who oversees the Quincy Center post office, said Crispo and her department have been fantastic to work with. Harris said his staff was working to ensure residents receive ballots promptly and they are quickly returned to City Hall without having to go to Boston for sorting beforehand.

“We’ll be able to get them back to the city as fast as possible and everybody’s vote will count,” he said.

Harris also noted that ballots placed in a USPS mailbox on Election Day must be left there prior to the last pickup time in order to be postmarked that day; the last pickup time is listed on each mailbox. He encouraged residents to cast their mail-in ballots early.

“Vote early,” Harris said. “Vote early.”

Quincy voters will cast ballots in up to seven contested races.

Topping the ballot is the race for president and vice president. The race features four candidates: incumbent Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence; Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen; and Green-Rainbow candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker.

In the race for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Edward Markey of Malden faces a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor of Dover.

In the eighth congressional district, which includes all of Quincy, incumbent Democrat Stephen Lynch of South Boston faces a challenge from independent candidate Jonathan Lott of Stoughton.

Two incumbent members of the state legislature who represent Quincy, both Democrats, are facing challenges this year. Both contests are rematches from 2018.

Sen. John Keenan, a Hobomack Road resident, is facing a challenge from independent candidate Alexander Mendez of Shore Avenue to represent the Norfolk and Plymouth District. The district includes all of Quincy, Abington, Holbrook and Rockland as well as part of Braintree.

Rep. Ronald Mariano of Falls Boulevard will face Republican Stephen Tougas of Gilbert Street in the race to represent the Third Norfolk District. The district includes all of Ward 2 in Quincy as well as Ward 4, precinct 5, and extends south to parts of Weymouth and Holbrook.

The three other representatives who represent parts of Quincy – Bruce Ayers, Tackey Chan and Daniel Hunt, all Democrats – are unopposed.

There are also a pair of contested Norfolk County races on the ballot in Quincy.

The race for sheriff pits incumbent Republican Jerry McDermott of Westwood against Quincy Democrat Patrick McDermott, presently the county’s register of probate. The winner of the special election will serve for two years and be eligible to run for a full six-year term in 2022.

Three candidates are in the running for two seats on the county commission. They are incumbent Joseph Shea, a Quincy Democrat; Canton Town Moderator Richard Staiti, a Democrat; and Heather Hamilton, a Brookline selectwoman running as an independent.

Two Democrats are unopposed in their bid for county seats: Michael Bellotti of Quincy, who is running for treasurer, and Colleen Brierley of Norwood, who is running for register of probate.

Democrat Christopher Iannella Jr. is running unopposed in his re-election bid for a seat on the Governor’s Council.

Residents can also vote on two ballot questions this year.

A yes vote on Question 1 would provide motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities with expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data related to their vehicles’ maintenance and repair. A no vote would make no change in the law governing access to vehicles’ wirelessly transmitted mechanical data.

A yes vote on Question 2 would create a system of ranked-choice voting in which voters would have the option to rank candidates in order of preference and votes would be counted in rounds, eliminating candidates with the lowest votes until one candidate has received a majority. A no vote would make no change in the laws governing voting and how votes are counted.