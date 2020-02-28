Early Voting For Presidential Primary Ends Friday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Friday is the final day for residents of Quincy and the rest of Massachusetts to cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary.

In Quincy, early voting will continue through 4:30 p.m. Friday in the lower level of the McIntyre Government Center (Old City Hall) at 1305 Hancock St.

Assistant City Clerk Joseph Newton said 1,326 voters have cast ballots at City Hall this week through 9:30 a.m. Friday . Turnout, he said, has been consistent this week with about 330 or so voters each day.

The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday’s primary is noon at Monday. Roughly 775 absentee ballots have been cast through early Friday, Newton said.

On Tuesday, polls will open at 7 a.m. throughout Massachusetts and close at 8 p.m. Voters in Quincy will head to the same polling places that were used in 2019.

Up to 45 percent of Quincy’s 60,048 registered voters are expected to cast ballots by the time polls close Tuesday night, according to City Clerk Nicole Crispo. The turnout in the last presidential primary four years ago was 42.64 percent, with 23,758 of the 55,714 residents registered to vote at the time doing so.

March 3, widely known as Super Tuesday, will feature Democratic primaries in Massachusetts and 13 other states. A total of 1,344 pledged delegates are at stake on Tuesday, roughly one third of the 3,979 available in all primaries leading up to the July Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. If a candidate can win a simple majority of those prior to the convention, they would be the party’s nominee. If not, a brokered convention, which hasn’t taken place since 1952, might follow.

Massachusetts has the fifth most pledged delegates at stake in the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday with 91, after California, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia.

There are 41 pledged delegates to the Republican National Convention at stake in Massachusetts and 814 overall on March 3. There will be a total of 2,440 pledged delegates available in the Republican primaries.

A dozen other states will hold GOP primaries on Super Tuesday and Alaska will hold its party convention that day.

In total, 15 candidates qualified for the Democratic ballot in Massachusetts, including seven candidates who have since dropped out of the race or suspended their campaigns, and there are four on the Republican ballot, one of whom is no longer in the race. There are also ten candidates running on the Libertarian ballot and four on the Green-Rainbow ballot. Ballot position for the primaries was determined by a random drawing in December.