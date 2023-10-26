Early Voting For Quincy Municipal Election Begins Saturday At City Hall

By SCOTT JACKSON

Early voting in the upcoming municipal election will begin Saturday at City Hall and will continue there next week. Saturday is also the deadline to register to vote in the election.

In-person early voting will take place inside Quincy City Hall at 1305 Hancock St. Early voting will take place in the lobby of the building on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 early voting will take place at the Election Department’s office on the second floor of the glass annex building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

In addition to in-person early voting, residents can also cast their ballots by mail. Applications to vote absentee or by mail can be found online on the city’s website, quincyma.gov. An application to vote by mail can also be found on the website for the secretary of state at sec.state.ma.us. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is noon on Monday, Nov. 6.

As of the afternoon of Oct. 20, a total of 1,289 residents had requested mail-in and absentee ballots, City Clerk Nicole Crispo said; 504 of those ballots had already been returned.

Mail-in ballots can be returned by placing them in the mail at no cost to the voter, placing them in a drop-off box located outside City Hall, or bringing them to the elections office inside the building. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7; ballots received after the deadline will not be counted regardless of when they were postmarked.

Voters who wait until close to the day of the election to submit their mail-in ballots are advised to bring them to City Hall where they can be placed in the drop-off box or brought to the elections office. Voters cannot return a mail-in ballot to their polling place on Election Day; Crispo said those who do so will be given the chance to cast a separate ballot at the polling place and have the mail-in ballot marked as spoiled.

On Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 7 – polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For voters who do plan to head to the polls on Election Day, Crispo previously noted ten of the city’s polling places have changed since last year. The changes were made to keep polling places close to voters’ neighborhoods following redistricting, she said, and also to take advantage of Quincy Public Schools being closed on the day of the election. (Schools will also be closed on March 5, 2024, which is the date of the state’s presidential primary; the School Committee approved that change earlier this month.)

Voters whose polling places have changed will be notified by mail, and the updated list of polling places can be found on the city’s website. The city’s website also contains a link to the page on the secretary of state’s website where you can verify your voter status, including your polling place.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. City Hall will be open that day for voter registration, as well as the first day of early voting. Information on voter registration can also be found on the city’s website and the secretary of state’s website.

Crispo anticipates that 35 percent of the city’s roughly 64,500 registered voters will cast ballots in the election by the time polls close. That estimate is based on turnout in previous mayor elections. The turnout in the 2019 mayoral election was 24.57 percent and in 2015 it was 41 percent.

This year’s mayoral contest sees incumbent Mayor Thomas Koch, a Newbury Avenue resident, facing a challenge from Councillor at-large Anne Mahoney, a Ferriter Street resident. Koch has served as mayor since 2008 having been elected in the prior year’s municipal election. Mahoney has served as councillor at-large for six years after serving a dozen years on the School Committee.

This is the third time Koch and Mahoney have run against each other for mayor. Koch bested her in the final election in 2011. In the 2015 preliminary election, Mahoney finished fourth in a four-person field, behind Koch, former Mayor William Phelan, and then Councillor Douglas Gutro. Koch would defeat Phelan in the final election that year.

The winner of this year’s mayoral contest will be elected to a four-year term that runs through the end of 2027.

The ballot also includes contested City Council races in Wards 2, 4 and 6.

The Ward 2 race sees incumbent Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street facing a challenge from Richard Ash of Mound Street. Andronico has served on the council since January 2021, when he was appointed to the seat following the resignation of long-time Ward 2 Councillor Brad Croall; Andronico had been serving on the School Committee at the time. This is Ash’s first time on the ballot though he put himself forward as a candidate for the vacant seat in 2021.

In Ward 4, incumbent James Devine of Cross Street is facing a challenge from Matthew Lyons of Centre Street. Devine was sworn-in in February after winning a special election that month to serve out the remainder of long-time Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci’s term. Lyons had run in that special election as well, finishing third in a four-person preliminary.

In Ward 6, incumbent William Harris of Ashworth Road is facing a challenge from Deborah Riley of Landgrane Street. Harris was appointed to the seat in April 2016 following the death of long-time Ward 6 Councillor Brian McNamee. This is Riley’s first run for office.

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road and Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road are both unopposed this year. McCarthy was first elected to the council in 2017 and Cain was first elected in 2015.

In Ward 5, incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. opted not to seek reelection. Daniel Minton, a retired Quincy police lieutenant and a resident of Sims Road, is running unopposed for that seat.

In the councillor at-large race, three candidates are running unopposed for three seats. The field includes incumbents Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road and Nina Liang of Grandview Avenue, both of whom were first elected to the council in 2015, as well as first-time candidate Scott Campbell of Rockland Street.

All city councillors are elected to two-year terms.

Six candidates are running for three seats on the School Committee this year.

All three school board members whose terms expire at the end of the year – Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace – are running for reelection. Bregoli and Hubley were first elected to their seats in 2011. Santoro was elected to his seat in 2019; he had previously served two terms on the committee.

The school board race includes three challengers as well – Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street and Vincent Tran of East Elm Avenue. Perdios previously served on the committee in 2021 after she was appointed to the seat vacated by Andronico; she finished fourth in that fall’s election. Schaaf also ran in 2021, finishing in fifth place. Tran is making his first run for office.

School Committee members serve staggered four-year terms, meaning three candidates are on the ballot every two years. The remaining three incumbents – Tina Cahill, Douglas Gutro and Emily Lebo – were elected to their terms in 2021 and those seats will next be on the ballot in 2025. The mayor is the seventh member of the committee and serves as its chairperson.

Profiles of all the contested candidates in the Nov. 7th election are available on The Quincy Sun website (click City Election tab at the top of the homepage).

The profiles appeared in the Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 print editions of The Quincy Sun.