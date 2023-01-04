Early Voting In Special Election Starts Saturday

By SCOTT JACKSON

In-person early voting in the preliminary special election to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Quincy City Council kicks off this Saturday, which is also the deadline to register to vote.

The Jan. 17 preliminary election will whittle the field of four candidates vying for the open Ward 4 seat down to two finalists, who will go head-to-head in the final election on Feb. 7.

The candidates to qualify for the preliminary election, in the order they will appear on the ballot, are: James Devine of Cross Street, Matthew Lyons of Centre Street, Joel Buenaventura of Common Street and Sharon Cintolo of Willard Street.

Cintolo had unsuccessfully challenged incumbent state Rep. Tackey Chan in this past November’s state election. The three other candidates are running for office for the first time.

In-person early voting for the preliminary election will take place at the office of the city’s election department, which is located on the second floor of the glass City Hall annex building at 1305 Hancock St.

City Hall will be open for in-person early balloting on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In-person early voting will also take place there next Monday through Thursday – Jan. 9 through Jan. 12 – between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

The office is also open for absentee balloting each business day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Absentee balloting ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

Voters can also cast their ballots by mail in the special election. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Applications are available on the city’s website, quincyma.gov, and can also be obtained by calling the election office at 617-376-1144.

Eleven residents had requested mail-in ballots for the preliminary election as of noontime on Wednesday, according to the city Election Department.

Those ballots may be returned by bringing them to the election department’s office, placing them in the drop box in front of City Hall, or through the mail. All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on the day of the preliminary, Tuesday, Jan. 17, in order to be counted, City Clerk Nicole Crispo said. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted regardless of when they are postmarked.

“They have to be in our office by 8 o’clock on Tuesday,” Jan. 17, Crispo said.

All absentee and early ballots will be centrally tabulated at City Hall on the day of the preliminary, Crispo said, and ballots cast in-person on that day will be counted at the polling places. Those figures are then merged to give the final tally, which means that while results for each precinct are posted in their respective polling places after voting ends, “it won’t be the whole thing because there are some here,” at City Hall, Crispo stated.

The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary election is 5 p.m. on this coming Saturday, Jan. 7. City Hall will be open that day for voter registration starting at 8:30 a.m. About 11,500 residents are currently registered to vote in Ward 4, which includes parts of South and West Quincy.

The special election is being held to following the resignation of long-time Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci, who left his seat in October following his confirmation as a state judge. Palmucci was first elected to the Ward 4 seat in 2009.

The winner of the special election would be eligible to serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The winning candidate could seek a full two-year term in this November’s municipal election.