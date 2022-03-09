Edgar W. Martin, Jr., 79

Edgar W. “Eddie” Martin, Jr., age 79, of Quincy, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died peacefully, Friday, March 4, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Edgar was born in Boston, to the late Margaret (McLeod) and Edgar W. Martin, Sr. He was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain. He lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

Eddie was an iron worker and proud member of Local 7 for over fifty years.

Eddie had a passion for fishing and was a well-known guide on the Salmon River in upstate New York for over thirty years. Known as the “old man of the river”, he would spend months at a time there, maneuvering a small group of clients on a drift boat down the river.

Eddie was also an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins.

Beloved husband of Marilou (Delorey) Martin. Together for forty years, they shared twenty-six years of marriage.

Eddie is survived by his son, Kevin Mugford, and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his surrogate daughter, Kimberly Ranft.

Dear brother of Gail Martin of South Boston, and Terrance “Teddy” Logan of Newton and his late wife Patricia.

Loving uncle of Zachary Miller, Deb Logan-Heffernan, Kim Logan-Maus, and the late Sonya Logan-Murphy.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Edgar’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or mspca.org.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.