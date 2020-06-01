Edith B. Palumbo, 95

Edith B. (Brandolini) Palumbo, age 95, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, in her sleep, Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Marietta “Mary” (Collella) Brandolini, she was raised and educated there. The last of five siblings, she was predeceased by Guido Brandolini, Theodore Brandolini, Eleanor DiBona, and Josephine Lopez, who raised her after their mother’s death.

Beloved wife for thirty-eight years of the late Americo “Ricky” Palumbo. Devoted mother of Linda P. Beck and her husband Edwin “Jeff” Beck, Jr., Richard “Ricky” Palumbo, all of Quincy, the late Stephen M. Palumbo, Sr. and his surviving wife Debbie of Hanover.

Loving grandmother of Cassandra M. Beck of Quincy, Whitney Malloy and her husband Tom of North Carolina, Danielle Armstrong and her husband Michael of Whitman, and Stephen M. Palumbo Jr. and his wife Courtney of Pembroke. Cherished “Great Ma” of Jayden and Gianna Beck, Avery Malloy, Stephen M. Palumbo, III and Isabelle Nunes. She is also survived by her former daughters-in-law, Sheila L. Blake and Sherry Palumbo.

Mrs. Palumbo, a devoted homemaker, looked forward to cooking for her family, as well as her students and staff for thirty-two years as a cook and cafeteria manager for the Quincy Public Schools. Family holiday celebrations and regular Sunday dinners brought her great joy. After retirement, Mrs. Palumbo enjoyed volunteering at the Quincy Hospital Gift Shop. She loved playing cards and trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas. She looked forward to spending Saturday nights dancing with her late husband, Ricky, and friends at the Torre Dei Passeri or Moseley’s on the Charles. She enjoyed her card nights with family and friends. Mrs. Palumbo was an avid clothes shopper. She loved spending summer days sitting by the pool with her family and could be found sitting on her front porch with friends and family most evenings.

Mrs. Palumbo made many friends during her twenty-plus years living at 1000 Southern Artery. For many years, she was blessed with loving and caring health aides: Theresa Gomes, Teresa Walker, and Edwina Toussaint from Best of Care, and Patricia Young, Toni Barnett, and Evelyn Caliari of Quincy.

Mrs. Palumbo’s family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Alliance at Marina Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care they gave Edith, and Kindred Hospice of Auburndale for their comfort and support during Edith’s last days.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Mrs. Palumbo’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Public Schools Food Services, c/o Sara Dufour, Director of Food Services, 34 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

