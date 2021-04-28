Edith Irene Grasselli, 84, passed away peacefully April 27.

Edith was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sally Toumela. She is survived by her three sons: Anthony and Mary Ellen of Quincy, Jon and Marie of Weymouth and Mario and Rita of Brockton; her loving grandchildren: Megan Marie, John Anthony, Mario Jr., Jennifer Bergstrom and her loving pets, Hilton and Kai. She was the ex-wife of John J. Grasselli.

Edith was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1954. She was a homemaker devoted to her three sons, grandchildren, and many close friends.

She was proud of her Finnish heritage, speaking Finnish fluently. She was an advocate of and helped fundraise for CeCe and Friends Homeless Cat Shelter.

Her family asks, in her memory, to perform a good deed for others to make this world a much happier place.