Edith J. ‘Edie’ Walsh, 82

Edith J. “Edie” (Morrill) Walsh, 82, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of Westerly RI formerly of Quincy, MA and Daytona Beach FL, died peacefully on July 25, 2023 at Westerly Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was the devoted wife of 45 years to Thomas W. Walsh.

Born and raised in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy, she was a daughter of the late William and Lillian Morrill. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Annemarie Keenan, sons David and Thomas Herbert, and sisters Anna Hilchey and Arlene Dunn.

She is survived by her loving husband Thomas, children Frances Herbert, Sharon Reidy and Edward Herbert, and step children Thomas and Michelle Walsh and Janice Stevens. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her visiting hours on Monday July 31, 2023 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St, Westerly, RI. Funeral Tuesday Aug 1, 2023 at 10:30am at the funeral home, followed by a procession to the Mass. National Cemetery at Bourne where her committal service will begin at 2:00 pm.

Due to restrictions on flowers at the Mass. National Cemetery the family has requested contributions in Edie’s memory be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital by mail at: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at: stjude.org/donate

