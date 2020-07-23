Edith T. Leone

Edith T. “Edie” Leone of Quincy died July 21, 2020.

Edie was born and raised in West Quincy and was a longtime employee at The Armstrong Corporation Braintree. Edie’s priority was always her family and she loved to spend time with them. She enjoyed cooking for her family, watching the Boston Red Sox and playing cards. Edie will be remembered as the life of the party and a very hard worker.

Daughter of the late Franco and Giovanina Leone. Cherished sister of Vera Leone of West Quincy and the late Elvira Leone, Melba DiLillo, Frank “Bebee” Leone, Rena Jane Pizzi and Elia Mansani. Although she did not have children of her own, she was the proud and devoted aunt of Richie, Jerry, Judy, Linda, Patty, Mark and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 11-1 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 PM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.