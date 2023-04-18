Edna A. Sullivan, 77

Edna A. (Castaldini) Sullivan, age 77, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, in the presence of her loving son.

Edna was born in Boston, raised and educated in Boston’s North End. She was a graduate of Suffolk University.

She worked for the State Street Corporation for seventeen years in both the Boston and Quincy offices.

Edna had a love of history. Upon retirement, she volunteered for the National Park Service in Quincy for five years before serving as a park ranger for five more years.

Edna volunteered at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton and the former Quincy Medical Center. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross at the blood donation center in Weymouth and at the Quincy Sons of Italy’s monthly blood drive. Edna was a proud member of the Norfolk County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Beloved wife for fifty-two years of the late Richard F. Sullivan, who died on May 10, 2021.

Devoted mother of Michael G. Sullivan of Quincy.

Loving sister-in-law of Dennis M. Sullivan and his wife Clair of Mashpee, Ronald G. Sullivan and his wife Donna of Pembroke, Maureen R. Hoey of Mashpee and her late husband Bob, Marilyn Valencius and her husband Paul of Braintree, and Christine F. Starkey and her companion Dennis Murphy of Ogunquit, Maine.

Edna is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, April 23, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.