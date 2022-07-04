Edward A. Lydon, 77

Edward A. Lydon, of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was 77.

Born in Boston on April 26, 1945, he was the son of the late Michael W. and Alice M. (Finley) Lydon. Edward was raised in South Boston and Dorchester. He attended local schools and graduated from South Boston High School before going on to trade/vocational school. Edward became an electrician and was a proud member of Local 103. In addition to working for the MBTA, his career also afforded him the opportunity to work on the Alaskan Pipeline. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Edward retired in 1995, due to health-related complications, which offered him more time to spend with his family and to work on his hobbies.

In his spare time, Edward enjoyed working on cars, restoring homes, woodworking, photography, and his most treasured hobby of all was gardening. He loved to grow beautiful flowers of all kinds and colors. Edward was an understanding person, who would take the time to teach you how to do something. He was a dedicated father, hard worker, and a giving person. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Edward was the beloved husband of Dianne E. (Tausevich) Lydon, with whom he shared many loving years. He was the devoted father of Edward M. Lydon and his wife Karen of Milton, Lisa J. Lydon of Quincy, Kevin S. Lydon and his wife Gail of Duxbury, and Brendon J. Lydon and his fiancée Sandra Demers of Quincy. Edward was the loving grandfather of Kellie and Patrick Lydon, both of Duxbury, Keira, Cameron, and Evan Lydon, all of Milton, Ella Lydon of Quincy, Anthony Demers of NY, and Dylan Tracy of Quincy. He was the loving great grandfather of Annabelle Lydon of Duxbury. Edward is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings: William, Richard, and Patricia Lydon.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, July 10, 2022, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday, July 11, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Edward’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

