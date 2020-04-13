Edward A. Mack, Sr., 103

Edward A. Mack, Sr., age 103, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born, raised, and educated in Abington, Edward was a graduate of Abington High School. He had lived in Quincy for over seventy years and had also been a winter resident of Melbourne, Fla. for over twenty years.

Ed was a proud World War II veteran having served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force in the central intelligence division, providing critical information to troops overseas.

He was the longtime owner and operator of the former Braintree Paint and Wallpaper Company on Washington Street. He was proud to be a small business owner.

Ed was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. He was a member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.

In January of 2019, Ed was honored as a “Hero Among Us” by the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, in recognition of his military service and lifelong commitment to his fellow veterans.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, and was an avid sports fan. Most of all, he was devoted to his family.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine B. “Babe” (Caracciolo) Mack.

Devoted father of Elaine V. Weed of Quincy, Edward A. Mack, Jr. and his wife Carol of Hanover, and Dennis J. Mack of Chelsea.

Loving grandfather of Jason Kane, Jessica Keefe, Justin Weed, Tyler Mack, Katelyn Mack, and Amanda Mack.

Cherished great-grandfather of Jaycee, Brayden, and Carter.

Brother-in-law of Marylou Raples of Abington.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. A memorial Mass will be celebrated and military honors will be rendered at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs by visiting https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/default.asp.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.

