Edward A. Petrelli, 70

Edward A. Petrelli, age 70, of Hull, formerly of Middleboro, died suddenly, Friday, May 27, 2022 at home.

Edward was born in Quincy, to the late Arlene (Newcomb) and Francis D. Petrelli, Sr. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1970. Later in life, Ed earned his Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. He lived in Hull for over thirty years, previously in Middleboro for many years.

Ed was employed as a licensed electrician and was a proud member of Local 103 IBEW for many years.

Ed was serving as the current president of the Island View Condominiums of Hull and was a member of the Nantasket Beach Salt Water Club.

Ed enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and bird watching. He also enjoyed attending shows at The Company Theatre in Norwell with his wife, Kathy. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for twenty-two years of Katherine R. Grant Petrelli. Devoted father of Allison Henderson and her husband David of Danvers, Jason E. Petrelli of Vermont, and Edward J. Petrelli and his wife Sandy of Middleboro. Loving grandfather of Matthew and Evan, Brenna and Cameron, Charlotte and Alex. Dear brother of Francis D. Petrelli, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Braintree, and David R. Petrelli and his wife Elaine of Weymouth. Ed is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Wednesday, June 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish at Saint Ann’s Church, 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, on Thursday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.

