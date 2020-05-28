Edward C. Miller, 84

Edward Curtis Miller, age 84, of Wollaston/Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully May 23. He overcame many obstacles associated with Parkinson’s over the past several years.

Born and raised in South Boston, he was the son of the late Charles and Olga A. (Mehlhorn) Miller. Mr. Miller was a veteran who served in the Korean War as a United States marine. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for the New England Telephone Company and affiliates until retirement as a skilled phone technician.

During retirement, Mr. Miller treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. He loved to walk and visit Castle Island. He was an active member of Castle Island Association and Kennedy Center/Quincy. He took many trips and attended events sharing his personality. He was fortunate to travel with his wife to Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Alaska among others. Mr. Miller loved to travel and discover new places. He also enjoyed walking the streets of Quincy and loved favorite vacation destinations like Disney World, Cape Cod, and many spots on the way to Vermont each year. His infectious smile was one to remember. He had a great sense of humor and could make people laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Miller was active in his community, volunteering as an usher at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion South Boston Post 0067 and IBEW Local 2222.

He was the beloved husband of Eileen F. (Finn) Miller. The two married on May 13, 1961 and together they shared an amazing 59 years. He was the devoted father of Edward M. Miller and his wife Judy of Colchester, VT, Eileen (Collins) Wainwright and her husband Bruce of Monroe, GA, Stephen C. Miller and his wife Carol of Quincy and Karen (Miller) Tinker and her husband Howard of Buford, GA. Edward was the loving Papa of Caitlyn Sisler and her husband John of Colchester, VT, Father Curtis Miller of Barton, VT, Christopher Collins of Monroe, GA, the late Patrick Collins of Weymouth, Cassie Collins of Boston, Ryan Miller of Chicago, IL, GregoryMiller of Quincy, Megan Miller of Quincy, Nicholas Shaw of Decatur, GA, Jason Tinker of Buford, GA and Lexi Tinker of Buford, GA. He was proud to be known as Papa to his only great granddaughter, Natalie Sisler of Colchester, VT. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. Edward was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Roberts, Claire Hardaker, Charles Miller, William Miller and Elaine Bryant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11:30 AM.

Following the Funeral Mass, Edward’s funeral procession will drive by Castle Island for his final visit. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather near the traffic circle to pay tribute to Ed and his family, if possible, as the procession passes.

Edward will be interred privately in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, with military honors.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.