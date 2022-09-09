Edward Calabro, 91

Edward Calabro, age 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sept. 2, 2022.

Edward was born in Dorchester, MA on May 31, 1931, son of the late Joseph L. and Caroline M. Calabro. He was one of nine siblings and grew up in the Merrymount section of Quincy. Brother of Joseph L. Calabro, Jr. of Weymouth, Carolyn Mullholland of NY, Eleanor Sabini of Milton, Roberta Vernaglia of Brockton, Richard Calabro of AZ and the late Jeannette G. Perot, Antoinette M. Quain, and Pauline M. Anderson.

He was a caring husband of 69 years to his wife Eleanor (Nigrelli) Calabro and a loving and supportive father to his three children, Edward C. Calabro, Jr. and his partner Gerald Ringuette of Quincy, Deborah and her husband, Donald Wightman, Jr. of Naples, FL and Caroline and her husband, Charles Hughes of Quincy. As a young man he loved to sail on Quincy Bay. He loved being with his family and walking along Merrymount Beach.

Edward was a Registered Land Surveyor, during his career with Harry R. Feldman, he worked on the Niagara Power Project, as Chief of Party. The remainder of his career was spent in the town of Milton engineering department, retiring after 25 years.

He was a Boston sports fan enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots games with his son Ed Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass that will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, at 237 Sea St., Quincy on Wednesday, Sept. 21st at 10:30am.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Edward’s name to Accent Care Inpatient Hospice Center, 597 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186

Funeral arrangements under the care of the Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com.