Edward DeWitt Named Head Coach Quincy High Football

Quincy High School announces Edward DeWitt has been named the Presidents’ new head varsity football coach.

DeWitt is a 2004 graduate of Quincy High School and member of the Quincy/North Quincy Football Hall of Fame. He has an extensive coaching background at the collegiate, high school, and youth levels. Most recently, DeWitt has been the head coach at Oliver Ames High School for the past five seasons.

His coaching roots started in Quincy with the Quincy Point Panthers youth team. He was an assistant coach at Curry College from 2010-2012. He also has experience at the high school level with Canton High School, Sharon High School and Hingham High School. He is currently a history/physical education teacher in the Sharon Public Schools.