Edward F. Powers, 91

Edward F. “Ed” Powers, age 91, formerly of Houghs Neck, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning.

Edward was born on March 6, 1931, in Boston, Massachusetts to John and Kathleen Powers. He was elder brother to John “Jackie” Powers. The family resided in East Boston during their children’s early years and would later relocate to Houghs Neck where Edward would raise a family and spend the rest of his life.

In 1949, Edward’s mother offered to host the daughter of a dear family friend from overseas. Patricia “Pat” Nolan of Liverpool, England immigrated to America on July 27, 1949, to escape the devastating aftermath of World War II and took up residence in their home. Unbeknownst to Edward and Patricia, the pair were destined to fall in love. They married on May 28, 1955, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church and raised four children in a beautiful home overlooking the sea.

Edward passed the warm summer months on his boat in the bay that bordered his home. He fulfilled a lifelong dream when he installed a pool in his backyard in which countless hours were enjoyed by both his children and grandchildren alike. He tirelessly worked two jobs – the first as a cable splicer for the New England Telephone Company and the second as a bartender at the Neighborhood Club of Quincy. Upon his retirement at age sixty, he purchased a condo with his wife in Naples where they would flock annually to escape New England winters. He began each day in sunny Florida with a long walk followed by golfing, parties, and trips to the beach with his “snowbird” lifelong friends.

Edward was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He approached life with a unique sense of levity and had a knack for making everyone he met laugh. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and spirit but above all, the twinkle in his sparkling blue eyes.

Edward is survived by his four children and their spouses – Sharon and Thomas Joyce of Braintree; Susan and Robert Molloy of West Roxbury; Lynne and William Crawford of Reading; and Edward and Kathleen Powers of Weymouth. He is lovingly remembered as “Granky” by his nine grandchildren, their spouses, and four great grandchildren – Lauren and Michael Mejaki, and their sons, Owen and James; Kevin Crawford; Nolan and Janessa Powers, and their son, Rowan, and daughter, Ellora; Meaghan and Colin Molloy; Olivia and Cameron Powers; and Jacqueline and Liam Joyce. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 3, from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.