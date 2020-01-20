Edward H. Marchbanks, Sr., 65

Edward H. Marchbanks, Sr., age 65, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and New York, died unexpectedly, Friday, January 17, 2020, at home.

Edward was born and raised in Bronx, New York, to the late Joseph R. and Catherine (Ritterbusch) Marchbanks. He was a graduate of Bishop Dubois High School, Class of 1973, and later attended Northeastern University. He had lived in Weymouth for twenty-one years, previously in Quincy for eight years.

He was employed as the director of manufacturing for Carl Zeiss Microscopy LLC in Peabody for fourteen years. Ed proudly served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant during the Vietnam era.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with his sons and was well-known for appreciating a good cigar. Most of all, Ed was dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-one years of Paula M. (Cormier) Marchbanks. Devoted father of Sharon Baldwin and her husband Seth of Enfield, Conn., Edward H. Marchbanks, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Chester, Eric J. Marchbanks and his wife Meghan of Fort Drum, New York. Loving grandfather of Jake, Kiley, Maximus, Titus and Demitrius. Dear brother of Kathleen Allison and Anne Marie Marchbanks, both of New York, and was pre-deceased by his twin brother, Joseph Marchbanks. Brother-in-law of Teresa Marchbanks of New York. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, January 22, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Jerome’s Church, 632 Bridge Street, North Weymouth at 10:30 a.m., followed by military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 5 – 8 p.m. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

