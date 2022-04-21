Edward H. Tabak, 91

Edward H. Tabak, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a short illness. He was 91. Edward is a proud veteran of the Korean War.

Edward was the beloved husband of 64 years to Barbara A. (Matson) Tabak. He was the devoted father of Jean M. Lee of Marshfield, Marilyn J. Lucey of West Bridgewater, and Joseph E. Tabak and his wife Susan of Weymouth. Edward was the loving grandfather of Kristin Lee of Florida, Jessica Lee of Braintree, Stephanie Lee and her husband Sam Blatt of Connecticut, Nicole Lee of Marshfield, Steven Lucey, USAF of Tampa, Florida, Ryan Lucey of West Bridgewater, Jillian Tabak of Weymouth, Nicholas Tabak of Weymouth, Keryn Cristoferi and her husband Mason of Weymouth. He was the loving great grandfather of Colton Willman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

