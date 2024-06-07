Edward J. Bouzan, 87, of Quincy passed away at the Hancock Park Rehab and Nursing Home, in Quincy, on June 6, 2024. Edward was born in Boston on August 29, 1936, to the late Michael Leoand Eileen Rose (O’Sullivan) Bouzan formerly of Pembroke. Edward grew up in South Boston.

He was the loving husband to Barbara L. (Lewis ) Bouzan for 69 years. Father Of Deborah Harris and her husband Steven of S.Carolina, Edward M. Bouzan of Quincy, Richard J. Bouzan and his wife Barbara of Abington. Loving brother of Linda Varitimos and her partner Manny Tavares of Halifax, and the late Janice Meehan , Kathryn Zenahlik and John “Jack”Bouzan.Bouzan. Edward was the cherished grandfather of Theresa, Timothy, Nicole and Michael. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting hours for Edward on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 10-11:45 am, followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

At the family’s request, interment will be private.

Donations may be made in Edward’s name to www.parkinson.org. Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information and condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com