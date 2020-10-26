Edward J. Downey III, 68

Edward J. “Ed” Downey III, age 68, of Plainville, formerly of Quincy, passed away, Friday, October 23, 2020, after living with cancer for over four years, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband for forty-one years of Pamela L. “Pam” (Fantasia) Downey. Devoted father of Michaela R. Downey of Plainville.

One of five siblings, he was the loving brother of Susan P. Downey and her partner Dr. Loretta Butehorn of Provincetown, John B. Downey and his late wife Kathleen of Quincy, and was predeceased by Rosemary J. Downey and Kathleen Downey Ingley and her late husband Paul.

Ed is survived by his niece, Erin (Downey) Moran and her husband John, and his great-nephew, Jacob Moran, all of Quincy. He is also survived by his dear in-laws, who regarded him as a cherished and respected member of their family.

Edward was born in Quincy, to the late Helen P. (Hourihan) and Edward J. Downey, Jr., and raised in Wollaston. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1970, where he served as senior class president, and attended Stonehill College.

Ed enjoyed a long and successful career in retail management and was particularly proud to act as a mentor to younger members of his team. Ed and his wife, Pam, spent time living and working in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire before moving back to Massachusetts in 2000 and raising their daughter, Michaela, in Plainville.

A lifelong amateur astronomer, Ed took several continuing education courses in astronomy at the Community College of Rhode Island and spent countless treasured hours observing the night sky with his daughter, Michaela. Ed was a devoted Phil Collins fan along with his wife, Pam, and the pair attended countless live shows, including one in Paris, France in the 1990s. Throughout his life, Ed cultivated an extensive network of friends whose correspondence and support were a source of great encouragement in his final years.

At Ed’s request, cremation took place privately. In light of current events, a celebration of Ed’s life will take place at a later date when it is safe and responsible to do so.

Ed was a beneficiary of progress in cancer research in his final years. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or cancer.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.