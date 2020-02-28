Edward J. Flaherty, 70

Edward Joseph Flaherty, age 70, of Quincy died on February 26, 2020.

Eddy was a United States Army veteran who served during Vietnam era for 5 years. He was an avid Patriots football fan, who wouldn’t be caught without Patriots gear on (yup even down to his boxers)! He loved his crime shows and book, AM talk radio, and he took great care of his extended family. He was not a perfect man, who amongst us is, but he was loved by many.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, his daughters Robyn and Rachel, and his grandchildren Ashlyn, Alexis, Patrick, Maddison, Nicholas, and Jacob.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice House at interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12646&id=1.

Funeral arrangements were made by Casper Funeral & Cremation Services, Boston.