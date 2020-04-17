Edward M. Czech, 99

Edward M. “Barney” Czech, age 99, of Quincy, formerly a longtime resident of Palmer, died peacefully, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Alliance Health at Braintree.

Barney was born on March 22, 1921 in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 1938. He worked for Wickwire Spencer Steel Company before enlisting in the U.S. Army during World War II. After being honorably discharged from the Army he married Frances C. Lenz in Flint, Michigan where he worked as a mechanic for General Motors. After moving back to Palmer, he started Barney’s Automotive which he operated for thirty-five years.

Barney was an active parishioner of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Palmer. In his younger days, he enjoyed being a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps of Palmer and Springfield. He enjoyed playing tennis, even in his 80s, and was a big Boston Bruins fan.

Beloved husband of the late Frances C. (Lenz) Czech. Devoted father of Dennis Czech and his wife Katrina Iserman of Boston, Lawrence Czech and his wife Carol of Braintree. Loving grandfather of Daniel Czech and his wife Emily Hancock, Lisa Czech, and Olivia Czech. Barney was predeceased by his siblings, Frank Czech, Mary Mowduk, Vicky Longtine, and Josephine Ames. Son of the late John and Agnes (Ridz) Czech. Barney is also survived by his brother-in-law, Stanley “Mo” Mowduk, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of Barney’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Barney’s memory may be made to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, One Thomas Circle NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.