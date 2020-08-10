Edward M. Fitzmaurice, 91

Edward M. Fitzmaurice, age 91, of Braintree, died peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the John Scott House in Braintree.

Edward was born in Cambridge, to the late Michael and Mary (Long) Fitzmaurice. He was raised and educated in South Boston.

He had lived in Braintree for twenty years, previously in Quincy and Scituate.

Ed was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy as a Fireman during the Korean conflict, serving aboard the USS Lake Champlain (CVA-39). He received numerous commendations, including the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal (A), National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

He was employed as a corrections officer and later, as a hearing officer, for the Massachusetts Parole Board. He had been retired for many years.

As a young father, Ed volunteered as a youth football coach. He was also an avid runner.

Beloved longtime companion of Marie T. (Gravina) Lomasney of Braintree.

Devoted father of Michael L. Fitzmaurice and his wife Kathleen of Scituate.

Loving grandfather of Caitlin M., Edward M., and Colleen T. Fitzmaurice, Anthony J. and Ashley M. Lomasney.

Ed was predeceased by his brothers, Francis and Richard Fitzmaurice.

Ed is also survived by Marie’s children, Edward J. Lomasney of Whitman and Mary T. Lomasney of Braintree.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Ed’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

