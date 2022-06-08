Edward M. McGovern, 78

Edward Michael McGovern of Weymouth, formerly of Hingham, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was 78.

He was born in Boston to Helen (Hopkins) and John F. McGovern. He graduated from Hyde Park High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering at Benjamin Institute of Technology. As an electrical engineer, his claim to fame was his involvement in the “Big Dig” project, installing the fire alarms and other life safety systems.

In his spare time, Edward liked to cook, finding inspiration by watching the cooking channel. He not only enjoyed playing golf but watching his favorite player, Tiger Woods. He was also an avid Red Sox and Jets fan. His family will remember him for his tough exterior but being warm and kind on the inside. He was lovingly dubbed “The Dragon” while also being known throughout the household as a teddy bear. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Devoted father of Timothy McGovern and his wife Billie of AZ, Kerry Powell and her husband Will Morris of FL, Cara Gallagher and her husband Keith of KY, Colleen Gibbs and her husband Bruce of KY, and Patrick McGovern and his wife Tara of Dighton. Loving brother of John F. McGovern, Jr., Louise Fitzsimmons, Virginia Boomhower and Joseph McGovern. Cherished grandfather of many grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Service which will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. Please see keohane.com for directions and online condolences.