Edward M. Smith, 101

Edward M. Smith, of Weymouth, died May 7, 2022 at the age of 101.

Ed was born in Somerville to Cecelia (Phinney) and Marshall Smith. He graduated from B.C. High, Boston College in 1943 and received his MED from Bridgewater State. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed in Alaska. Ed worked as a teacher in the Quincy School system where he retired as Assistant Superintendent.

He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Burke) Smith and the late Rosemary (Madden) Smith. Loving father of Donna Dunbar and her husband Kenneth of Hingham; Edward M. Smith, Jr. and his wife Marianne of Scituate; Mark Smith and his wife Pamela of TX; Debbie McLellan and her husband Michael of FL; Peter Smith and his wife Mary of Andover; David Smith of Weymouth; and 5 stepchildren. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Wednesday 5/11 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea St. (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square) followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, North Weymouth at 11 a.m. Burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to the Quincy Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Office of the Superintendent of Schools c/o Laura Owens, 34 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

